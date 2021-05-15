Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce $472.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.80 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 310,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.64. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

