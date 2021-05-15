Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.61 Million

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $579.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.40 million and the highest is $922.42 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

