Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.21 Million

Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $91.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.93 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $62.64 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

