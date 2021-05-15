LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

