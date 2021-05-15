LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.