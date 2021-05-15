LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LKQ by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

