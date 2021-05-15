Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,957,217 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

