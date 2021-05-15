LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $9.55 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00019749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $142.78 million and approximately $97,053.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

