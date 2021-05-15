Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.41 or 0.07936988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.27 or 0.02535763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00640574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00210376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.00897384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.66 or 0.00672624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00602733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

