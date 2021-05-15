Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,099.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.90 or 0.07933407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.68 or 0.02577347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00649447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00207994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00813527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00667127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.59 or 0.00585442 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

