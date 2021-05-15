Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.59

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $724.06 million and $145.36 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,479,412 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

