Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.49 or 0.01215480 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.