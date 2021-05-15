Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,217,000 after purchasing an additional 162,825 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.