LSV Asset Management Acquires 82,900 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of The Michaels Companies worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 177.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

