LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Redwood Trust worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

RWT opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

