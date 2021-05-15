LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

