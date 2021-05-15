LSV Asset Management Buys 91,915 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2,553.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Zumiez worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

