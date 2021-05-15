LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.