LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

