LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Retail Value worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Retail Value by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

