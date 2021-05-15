LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of Kraton worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE KRA opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

