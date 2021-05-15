LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.