LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.3% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $263,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter’s stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

