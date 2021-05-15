LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,321 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.25% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

