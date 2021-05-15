LSV Asset Management Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

