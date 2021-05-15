LSV Asset Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

