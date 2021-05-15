LSV Asset Management Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Facebook by 23.7% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 26.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.12 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.