LSV Asset Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Delek US worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 268,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE:DK opened at $22.09 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

