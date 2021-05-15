LSV Asset Management Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of TrueBlue worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $968.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

