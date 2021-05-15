LSV Asset Management Has $4.13 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

