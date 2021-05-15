LSV Asset Management Has $4.19 Million Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of VSE worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

VSEC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 436.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

