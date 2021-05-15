LSV Asset Management Has $4.52 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

