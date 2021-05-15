LSV Asset Management Has $4.72 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.