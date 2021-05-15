LSV Asset Management Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Perrigo worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

