LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

