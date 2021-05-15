LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of First Financial worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $618.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

