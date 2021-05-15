LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

