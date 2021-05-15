LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,561,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Trinity Industries worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

