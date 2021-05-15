LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

