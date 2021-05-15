LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

