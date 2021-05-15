LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 922.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUAD stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

