LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $104.27 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

