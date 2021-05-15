LSV Asset Management Sells 18,100 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

RPAI stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

