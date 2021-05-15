LSV Asset Management Sells 23,657 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.22% of FONAR worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in FONAR by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FONAR by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.07. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.28%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.