LSV Asset Management Sells 3,100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $116.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

