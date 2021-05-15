LSV Asset Management Sells 44,800 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 888,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.