LSV Asset Management Sells 55,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE PWR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

