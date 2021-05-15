LSV Asset Management Sells 9,038 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Perspecta worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

