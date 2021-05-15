LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

