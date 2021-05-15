LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Amazon.com by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

